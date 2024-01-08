Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $56,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

UPS stock opened at $158.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.