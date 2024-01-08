Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $577.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $607.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

