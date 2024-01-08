Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.0% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 235,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,850 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 103,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 276,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $125.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.