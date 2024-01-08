Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

