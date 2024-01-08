Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $589.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.23 and a 200-day moving average of $528.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.