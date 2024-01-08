Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $296.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.16. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

