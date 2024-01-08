VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.59 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

