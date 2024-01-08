VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.59 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
