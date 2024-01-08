US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65.

US Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

USFD stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

