US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 102.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,954,000 after acquiring an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

