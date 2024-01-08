United Rentals’ (URI) Underperform Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their underperform rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $485.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URI. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $541.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.62. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

