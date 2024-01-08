United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on United Fire Group

United Fire Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $538.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.