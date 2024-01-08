UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Critical Analysis

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UBS Group and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 WesBanco 0 3 2 0 2.40

UBS Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential downside of 36.97%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than UBS Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 52.89% 11.03% 0.58% WesBanco 22.39% 7.76% 1.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and WesBanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $41.13 billion N/A $7.63 billion $9.57 3.13 WesBanco $631.05 million 2.86 $192.11 million $2.80 10.86

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. UBS Group pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and WesBanco has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WesBanco beats UBS Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distribute, trade, finance, and clear cash equities and equity-linked products; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. Further, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

