Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TNP opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth about $11,953,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 156,989 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

