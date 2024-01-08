Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $19,060,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $6,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

