Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.53.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.