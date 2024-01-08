Truist Financial Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after buying an additional 1,106,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 289,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

