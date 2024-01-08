Truist Financial Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE AGL opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. agilon health has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

