TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $256.92 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,193,097,236 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

