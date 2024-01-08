Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:TGI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 2.80. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

