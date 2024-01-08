Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $240.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $245.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

