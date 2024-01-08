TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded at Loop Capital

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

BLD stock opened at $351.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.24. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $162.47 and a twelve month high of $382.95.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

