Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $169-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.11 million.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tilly’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,223,627 shares in the company, valued at $35,478,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,223,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,478,466.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 181,500 shares of company stock worth $1,435,575. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tilly’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.