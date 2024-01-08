Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $279.82 million and $12.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00028670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,407,937,011 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

