The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.71 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

