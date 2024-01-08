The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

