The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.39.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $342.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

