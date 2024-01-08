TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.22.

NYSE TEL opened at $132.35 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $12,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

