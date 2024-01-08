TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

SNX opened at $104.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,975,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $9,237,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $4,855,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,466,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,622,000 after acquiring an additional 196,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

