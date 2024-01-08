TD Cowen Begins Coverage on LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

LeddarTech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDTC opened at $2.83 on Friday. LeddarTech has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Inc is an automotive software company which provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology. LeddarTech Inc, formerly known as Prospector Capital Corp., is based in QUEBEC CITY.

