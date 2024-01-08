Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,345,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,662 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $516.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

