Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 146,387 shares of company stock valued at $595,896 in the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

