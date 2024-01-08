Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.8% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 94,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sysco by 203.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 172,619 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

SYY stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

