Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $3.49 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 354.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 194,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 88,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

