SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) vs. Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Head to Head Contrast

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 14.63% 148.74% 52.34% Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $121.54 million 0.74 -$680,000.00 $1.45 4.38 Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.07 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -0.17

This table compares SurgePays and Orbital Tracking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurgePays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Orbital Tracking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SurgePays has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SurgePays beats Orbital Tracking on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Orbital Tracking

(Get Free Report)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.