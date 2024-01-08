Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Evercore from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.46.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SLF opened at C$68.48 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.82. The company has a market cap of C$40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.21.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7043902 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

