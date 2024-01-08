Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $34,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $652.29 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $392.21 and a 52 week high of $723.42. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $659.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

