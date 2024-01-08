Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $416.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.06 and a 200-day moving average of $361.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $418.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.