Strs Ohio Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Kroger worth $46,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. State Street Corp increased its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.05 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

