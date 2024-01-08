Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,408 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

