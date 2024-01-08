Strs Ohio Sells 624 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $41,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $732.40 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $420.36 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

