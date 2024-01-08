Strs Ohio Sells 37,077 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,077 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.