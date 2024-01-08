Strs Ohio Sells 32,892 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,892 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.26% of Howmet Aerospace worth $49,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 385,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,333,000 after buying an additional 107,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 35.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE HWM opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.