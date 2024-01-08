Strs Ohio Sells 2,011 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $49,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $194.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

