Strs Ohio Sells 1,211 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.32% of AECOM worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $88.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

