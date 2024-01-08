Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.