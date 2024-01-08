Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $46,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $87.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,906,574 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

