Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 2,159,326 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,159,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,359,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

