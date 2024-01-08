Strs Ohio Has $39.44 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Markel Group worth $39,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,426.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,398.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,435.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.