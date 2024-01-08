Strs Ohio Has $37.03 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $37,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after buying an additional 178,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after buying an additional 476,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

