Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.30% of CMS Energy worth $45,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

